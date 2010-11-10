Moss could boost the value of RB Johnson, WR Washington

Cedric Benson will play a key role in this game as the Bengals attempt to control the clock and win the time of possession battle. Benson is a solid RB2 start. Carson Palmer ought to be able to use play-action passes to connect with Terrell Owens, who now is must-start. Expect another fine performance from Owens, and do not start making up worries that he will start to fade. He ought to do well against the Colts, and he keeps himself in terrific shape, so there is no real downturn in sight. Chad Ochocinco must be reserved until he shows signs of coming out of his statistical funk. Palmer will throw at least two TD passes, and one might go to Jermaine Gresham, as he and Jordan Shipley can find some soft spots in the middle of the Colts' defense. Peyton manning clearly has to carry the Colts' offense, and he'll have to throw often against a potent Bengals team. Manning also is a good bet to throw more than two TD passes. Reggie Wayne will be a PPR standout, as he usually is, and Pierre Garcon will be targeted a few times for possible TDs. When it counts the most, near the goal line, Javarris James will get the call, and with the way Indianapolis moves the ball, he ought to get some short-yardage scoring opportunities again this week.