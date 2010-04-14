Morrison says he's 'excited' after signing Raiders tender

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Kirk Morrison announced Wednesday night via Twitter that he has signed his restricted free agent tender to remain with the team.
"Just walked into the facility and signed my tender with the Raiders," Morrison tweeted. "I'm excited to see what the 2010 season holds."
Morrison, a five-year starter who has led the team in tackles four times, will make about $2.5 million for next season if he's on the team. He had 133 tackles, two sacks and three forced fumbles last season.
If Morrison remains with the Raiders, he likely will compete with Ricky Brown for the starting middle linebacker job.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.