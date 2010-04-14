 Skip to main content
Advertising

Morrison says he's 'excited' after signing Raiders tender

Published: Apr 14, 2010 at 02:30 PM

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Kirk Morrison announced Wednesday night via Twitter that he has signed his restricted free agent tender to remain with the team.

"Just walked into the facility and signed my tender with the Raiders," Morrison tweeted. "I'm excited to see what the 2010 season holds."

Morrison, a five-year starter who has led the team in tackles four times, will make about $2.5 million for next season if he's on the team. He had 133 tackles, two sacks and three forced fumbles last season.

The Raiders put only a third-round tender on Morrison, but no team was willing to give up that pick to sign him. Now that Morrison is under contract, the Raiders can trade him if they desire.

If Morrison remains with the Raiders, he likely will compete with Ricky Brown for the starting middle linebacker job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort 'going to be listening' to offers for No. 4 pick

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said this week that he expects 2024 NFL Draft trade talks to ramp up at next week's Annual League Meeting and is willing and open to listen to any and all offers, including for the Cardinals' No. 4 overall pick.
news

New Jets DL Javon Kinlaw believes New York 'has got everything it needs to make a push to the playoffs'

After making a Super Bowl appearance with the 49ers, Javon Kinlaw believes the Jets have everything they need "to make a push to the playoffs."
news

2024 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Alabama, Ohio State and USC pro days

How did QB Caleb Williams, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, perform in his highly anticipated throwing session? Eric Edholm provides the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's pro days at Alabama, Ohio State and USC.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: More player moves + dynasty league discussion with Matthew Betz

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones are back with another episode of the podcast.