Morris diary: Spending Super Bowl week with the troops

My Wednesday flight was to leave at 4:41 p.m. ET, headed to Washington's Dulles Airport, where I would meet the rest of my group and then head to Kuwait, a 12-hour flight ... a 12-hour flight (Gilligan anyone?). As expected, that flight was cancelled and I was then booked on a 2:38 p.m. departure. The problem was that I got wind of this change at about 12:30! Considering I live just under an hour away from Logan Airport, I wasn't very optimistic about making this flight in light of the distance, traffic, and the conditions. It's one thing to play really well and beat the eventual NFC Super Bowl representative 47-7. It's another to trek from my house to the airport and make a flight ... an international flight at that! Well, long story longer, by the grace of God, I made the flight and was able to meet the group and fly together. Which is good, because I wasn't all that thrilled at potentially flying into Kuwait alone.