Morris diary: Basrah, Baghdad and Super Bowl in Kuwait

By awkward, I simply mean that it's "weird" to hear about the details of his job. He showed me areas of high combat on a map that covered the wall. He told me about a time when two women dressed in all black had explosives strapped to their bodies. The women were also mentally retarded. They had just enough dynamite to blow themselves up but not destroy their heads. The reasoning behind this was that they wanted people to know who did it. That's the grim reality of what our soldiers face everyday when they patrol the town. It would take hours to share all that General Odierno told us. One theme that he kept sharing was that he would do whatever it took to protect his men. As the leader of so many in a combat zone, I could not imagine the difficulty in making the daily decisions he is faced with. It was awesome to hear the love and admiration he had for his troops. You could feel it in his voice as he spoke with such conviction. Again, it was a powerful experience.