Morris diary: Adjusting to time change, visiting troops

On this day, we visited three bases: Camp Buehring, LSA and "The Rock". At each base, we were given a general overview of the history and what each base does and then given the chance to ask questions. I asked how they managed their own political views and about any disagreements they may have. For us stateside, we can oppose the decisions our government makes, namely war, but not have to go fight. I wondered how tough it was to oppose the war yet still have to fight in the war. He said the soldiers can, of course, say whatever they wanted in their pillows at night, but that they still respect the decisions from their superiors. I again saw a similarity from my world, where a player could disagree with something yet still respect the person in charge.