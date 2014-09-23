Morris Claiborne skips Dallas Cowboys practice

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne has had a rough 72 hours. He was repeatedly roasted by the St. Louis Rams' receiver group on Sunday and was called out by owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday morning.
By Tuesday afternoon, Claiborne learned he was benched. And that was too much to handle. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Claiborne packed his things and walked out of the facility after learning Orlando Scandrick was going to replace him as the starter, according to a Cowboys source. Claiborne skipped the Cowboys' walk-through practice.
Dallas has put a lot of time and resources into the 2012 No. 6 overall pick. He's been a subpar starter since joining the team.
"Is he what we had hoped for at this point when we drafted him with the sixth overall pick, giving up the [second-round] pick to go up to the sixth pick to get him? No," Jones said on KRLD-FM Tuesday. "But he's going to be a good player."
We suspect Claiborne's emotional response to his benching won't have a huge lasting effect. He doesn't have much trade value, and the Cowboys infamously hate to admit personnel mistakes until it's too late. Claiborne doesn't have many options other than to show up for work Wednesday.
