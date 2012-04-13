Morris Claiborne likely to be drafted No. 5 by Bucs, Barber says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber said Friday that his team "probably will" draft LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne with the No. 5 pick in this month's NFL draft.
Appearing on Tampa's WQYK-AM, the veteran was asked what he thought about Claiborne, the top-rated cornerback prospect in most experts' rankings.
Casserly: Two-round mock draft
Charley Casserly projects the first two rounds of the 2012 NFL Draft, with no quarterbacks coming off the board in Round 2. More ...
"I haven't watched any film of him. I don't know how he plays or anything," Barber said. "He was actually in our [secondary] room. They did those little unofficial [predraft] visits or whatever. He's a good kid. He looks good. He looks the part. Everybody's high on him."
Tampa Bay has already signed free-agent cornerback Eric Wright to help shore up its secondary. The Bucs' defense gave up 3,814 passing yards in 2011, 21st in the NFL.
Earlier this month, Tampa Bay running back LeGarrette Blount said he would be upset if the Bucs chose Alabama running back Trent Richardson with the No. 4 pick. Barber, entering his 16th NFL season, presumably feels more secure about welcoming competition at his position than does Blount, a third-year player.