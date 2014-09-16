Mornhinweg on timeout fiasco: 'I've got to trust Geno'

Around the NFL

Like children arguing over who is going to clean up the spilled milk, we have a new taker in the New York Jets' intimate game of "Blame Me."

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardsonshouldered the responsibility for the timeout fiasco immediately following the 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg publicly absolved Richardson on Monday and took fault himself.

"Sheldon needs to take no accountability for that,'' Mornhinweg said, per Newsday. "He was only trying to help. It's just that simple."

Mornhinweg explained why he was wildly gesticulating for a timeout.

"I called a play, liked the play. It looked like we were aligned improperly, doggone it,'' he said.

Then the coordinator changed his mind when he saw quarterback Geno Smith fix the problem. Sadly for the hapless Jets, Richardson -- in good faith -- stepped forward and called timeout before the snap, wiping out a would-be tying touchdown.

Mornhinweg took blame for the alignment in the first place and said he should have trusted his quarterback to make the adjustment.

"I want to make it crystal-clear, everything that goes on offensively is my responsibility. Period," Mornhinweg said, "So I've got to do a better job of communicating. And then trusting Big Geno. I've got to trust Geno to get everything fixed before the 40-second clock (expires).''

Clearly, Mornhinweg's response leaves the Jets only one choice: Geno Smith should take the blame and apologize for being a capable quarterback who can make adjustments without his coach holding his hand. Shame on him.

