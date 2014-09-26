Mornhinweg: I'm putting too much on Geno Smith

The GenoCoaster reopens Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, when the New York Jets host the Detroit Lions.
Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg scoffed at the idea of considering benching starting quarterback Geno Smith if he struggled again, but admitted he might be asking too much of the young quarterback, especially in the red zone.
"I'm just simply putting too much on the young quarterback that's developing, putting just a little bit too much on his plate there," Mornhinweg said, per the New York Daily News. "I'm talking specifically in the red zone. I just relied a little too much on him."
The Jets were one of six on touchdowns in the red zone Monday in a loss to the Chicago Bears, including a horrendous decision by Smith that led to an interception in the end zone.
"This is an issue now. There's no question about that. Good quarterbacks take care of the ball," Mornhinweg said. "He simply has been too loose there."
The trouble for the Jets is that good teams with good quarterbacks don't need to hide them in the red zone. Mornhinweg's suggestion that he's relied on Smith too much might be true, but it's also tacit confirmation that Geno isn't a franchise playmaker -- at least not yet.
Sunday, against a Detroit Lions defense that has been Stone Cold Stunning opposing running games, the Jets will need Smith to make plays, especially in the red zone where the field contracts.
There is no question Smith must get better with his decisions, but Mornhinweg also must get better with his own play-calling and how he handles the second-year quarterback. Instead of taking options off Smith's plate, maybe Marty should just think about cutting the youngster's meat a bit first.