Around the NFL

Mornhinweg: I'm putting too much on Geno Smith

Published: Sep 26, 2014 at 03:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The GenoCoaster reopens Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, when the New York Jets host the Detroit Lions.

Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg scoffed at the idea of considering benching starting quarterback Geno Smith if he struggled again, but admitted he might be asking too much of the young quarterback, especially in the red zone.

"I'm just simply putting too much on the young quarterback that's developing, putting just a little bit too much on his plate there," Mornhinweg said, per the New York Daily News. "I'm talking specifically in the red zone. I just relied a little too much on him."

The Jets were one of six on touchdowns in the red zone Monday in a loss to the Chicago Bears, including a horrendous decision by Smith that led to an interception in the end zone.

"This is an issue now. There's no question about that. Good quarterbacks take care of the ball," Mornhinweg said. "He simply has been too loose there."

The trouble for the Jets is that good teams with good quarterbacks don't need to hide them in the red zone. Mornhinweg's suggestion that he's relied on Smith too much might be true, but it's also tacit confirmation that Geno isn't a franchise playmaker -- at least not yet.

Sunday, against a Detroit Lions defense that has been Stone Cold Stunning opposing running games, the Jets will need Smith to make plays, especially in the red zone where the field contracts.

There is no question Smith must get better with his decisions, but Mornhinweg also must get better with his own play-calling and how he handles the second-year quarterback. Instead of taking options off Smith's plate, maybe Marty should just think about cutting the youngster's meat a bit first.

*We preview and pick every Week 4 game in the latest Around the NFL Podcast. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens select Michigan LB David Ojabo in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected linebacker David Ojabo with the No. 45 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Seahawks select Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Seattle selected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas.

news

Jets trade up to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall in Round 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Jets traded up to select the first running back of the draft, Iowa Sate's Breece Hall with the No. 36 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Packers trade up to select North Dakota St. WR Christian Watson in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers traded up to select wide receiver Christian Watson with the No. 34 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Buccaneers select Houston DL Logan Hall with first pick of second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Houston Cougars defensive end Logan Hall with the No. 33 overall pick to begin Friday's festivities in Las Vegas.

news

2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Friday ahead of Rounds 2, 3

Where Liberty quarterback Malik Willis ends up is one of the top storylines for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Find out what other draft buzz we're monitoring Friday.

news

Raiders decline fifth-year options for DE Clelin Ferrell, RB Josh Jacobs, DB Johnathan Abram

Raiders defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram each had their fifth-year options declined, the team announced Friday.

news

Marquise Brown confirms he requested trade: 'It was just something I had to think about for myself'

While the trade that sent Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Cardinals was surprising to many, including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it wasn't shocking for Brown, who confirmed Friday that he had requested a trade, which Baltimore granted.

news

Aaron Rodgers: Davante Adams trade 'surprising,' Packers 'in the mix' for WRs in draft

Despite trading away Davante Adams and opting not to draft a wide receiver with their two first-round picks, the Packers don't have to worry about a perturbed Aaron Rodgers this time around. The QB is keeping this offseason in perspective.

news

2022 NFL Draft research: Nine trades, six WRs taken in first 20 picks in record-breaking first round

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a record-breaking evening of chaos, beginning with the culmination of Travon Walker's surprising ascent to No. 1 and concluding with Lewis Cine being selected at No. 32.

news

Strange choice: Bill Belichick explains Patriots' selection of guard with No. 29 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

With the 29th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected offensive lineman Cole Strange. Afterward, head coach Bill Belichick raved about the Tennessee-Chattanooga product's athleticism and smarts.

news

Georgia sets record with five defenders selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Five Georgia defenders were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, setting the record for the most defensive players selected in the first round out of one school in the common draft era (since 1967).

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW