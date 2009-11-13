Morgan will start over Bruce at WR, 49ers coach Singletary says

Bruce ranks among the NFL's top 10 in career receptions (fifth with 1,023), receiving yards (second with 15,188) and receiving touchdowns (ninth with 91). He has been a regular starter since 1995, his second year in the NFL, but he has just 20 receptions for 244 yards and no touchdowns in eight games this season. He twisted his ankle, which has bothered him all season, during Tuesday's practice and wasn't able to play on it two days later.