Morgan, Rogers done for Chiefs, who sign two from practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs placed safety DaJuan Morgan and linebacker Justin Rogers on injured reserve Saturday and replaced them with defensive tackle Derek Lokey and safety Ricky Price off the practice squad.
Morgan, who has seen increased playing time because of injuries, hurt his chest during last week's game against the Cleveland Browns. Morgan has been on and off the injury list this season and had limited playing time.
Lokey spent the past three games on the Chiefs' practice squad after spending 15 weeks there as a rookie free agent a year ago. Price, a 2009 rookie free agent, spent the last seven games on the team's practice squad.
