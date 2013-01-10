More tortured: Atlanta or Seattle?

Seattle and Atlanta are two of our finest cities in America, but two of the most tortured. Both have Super Bowl appearances; neither is memorable for good reasons.
And it's not just football, either. Seattle and Atlanta have carried a burden of near-misses and never-came-closes in its sports lineage.
But which city carries the heaviest burden? Well, there really is just one way to decide this. And that's to take them to the grid.
And without further ado ...
If you can't find it in your heart to root for the city of Seattle, you don't have a heart. Though, I can excuse you because of the possible thievery of the Sacramento Kings and some people's aversion to Pete Carroll (which I just don't get).
Talk about it with Rank via Twitter or via Facebook. Also be sure to catch the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program."