More than 200 minority candidates complete NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowships

Published: Sep 22, 2023 at 02:11 PM

The NFL announced today that more than 200 minority candidates gained exposure to league coaches and scouts through this year's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowships.

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, named after the Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh and established in 1987, provides opportunities for diverse college and high school coaches, as well as former players at NFL clubs. The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship exposes qualified candidates to scouting opportunities within the league and was implemented in 2015 by NFL executives Bill Nunn and John Wooten. Both fellowships offer hands-on experience, allowing fellows to learn the intricacies of the game and strengthen their ability to spot talent by working alongside experienced NFL scouts. 

One hundred sixty-five diverse candidates completed the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and 36 fellows completed the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.

"The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship provides a great opportunity for people who love the game to continue to be involved in a vital aspect of our business, player evaluation and team building," said Joe Schoen, New York Giants general manager.

"The Bills organization offers Coaching Fellows the full experience of what being a coach in the NFL is like," 2023 Buffalo Bills Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow Amelia Wilson said. "From my first day, I was included, respected, and treated as a coach and that is a credit to the environment created by Coach McDermott and the Bills organization." 

In addition to in-person work opportunities, both fellowships offer a virtual speaker series emphasizing legacy, development and mentorship. Fellowship coordinator Jacques McClendon, along with Fellowship alumni KJ Black and Mike Harris, spoke to participants on various professional development topics and shared their unique experiences. This year's other virtual speakers included:  

2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Virtual Speakers:

  • Tosin Kazeem, Pittsburgh Steelers  
  • Clinton McMillan, Tennessee Titans 

2023 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship Virtual Speakers:

  • Malik Boyd, Buffalo Bills  
  • Mike Derice, New York Giants 
  • Jackie Davidson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers  

"We have six fellows who are now on an NFL coaching staff, which shows that the program is vital and the high caliber of great coaches looking for an opportunity," Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans said. "I'm thankful for all the guys who have helped us during training camp."

For more information on the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship, visit: operations.nfl.com.

