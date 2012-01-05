More than 200 million watched NFL this season

Published: Jan 05, 2012 at 08:27 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - More than 200 million viewers saw NFL games this season, with an average of 17.5 million per game.

According to The Nielsen Company, it was the NFL's second-highest viewership average since 1989, behind only last season (17.9 million).

NFL games accounted for 23 of the 25 most-watched TV shows among all programming. The 16 most-viewed shows on cable TV were NFL games.

A record 37 NFL telecasts averaged at least 20 million viewers, topping the previous mark set in 2010 of 35.

Fox matched 2010 for its most-watched season, while NFL Network's Thursday night telecasts were its most watched. NBC's Sunday night football was the most-watched show in primetime for the second consecutive fall. ESPN's Monday night package was cable's most-watched program for the sixth season in a row. CBS had its second most-watched season carrying the AFC.

