More quarterbacks will go down if offenses don't adjust to blitzes

I took a look at three game tapes from Week 1, and the pressure the Titans, Steelers and Bills put on opposing quarterbacks suggests that it will be dangerous on the gridiron for quarterbacks this year. Buffalo had five sacks and nine more hits on Seattle's Matt Hasselbeck. Pittsburgh sacked Houston's Matt Schaub five times and hit him another six times. The Titans made life miserable for David Garrard as they sacked him seven times and tagged him with an extra 10 quarterback hits. There's little chance these quarterbacks or any others could survive a season of double-digit hits every weekend.