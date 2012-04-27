More deals coming as NFL draft continues?

"There was a guy we targeted that we had a lot of interest in," Buccaneers GM Mark Dominik said. "For a couple reasons we made that trade for Doug Martin. No. 1 who he is, a great team leader at Boise State ... a productive football player. We felt like we wanted to get a back in this year's draft and felt he was a complete back. To do that, what happens also is you ... end up with a five-year deal on a first-year pick's contract, which is important to me because that is extra value you get that isn't always seen."