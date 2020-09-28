NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

'More comfortable' in Matt LaFleur's offense, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers putting up big numbers

Sep 28, 2020
Through a 3-0 start last season, the Packers offense had scored a combined 58 points.

Green Bay is 3-0 once more, but there's a much different story, at hand.

Aaron Rodgers is playing like the Rodgers of autumns past, putting up MVP-caliber numbers and the Packers have combined for 122 points, the latest scoring parade coming by way of a 37-30 win over Drew Brees and the Saints on Sunday.

"Anytime you're playing a Drew Brees team, you know you've got to score," Rodgers told reporters Sunday evening, per the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood.

But this wasn't just Rodgers being the last gunslinger standing on Sunday night at the end of a shootout. Green Bay's 37 points -- which came without Davante Adams playing -- was actually the team's season low so far, after dropping 40-plus in each of the first two weeks.

Rodgers feels "really good" about where the offense is and that's because he's comfortable in the confines of Matt LaFleur's offense in their second season together.

"This offense is just so different. ... You never know really who it's gonna be," Rodgers said via the NFL Network’s Stacey Dales. "I feel so much more comfortable in the offense this year."

Green Bay finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and an NFC North title ahead of a trip to the NFC Championship Game last season, but the Packers were very much the team nobody was blown away by, a team that had everything fall in place and was chiefly propelled by its defense. At least that was a popular narrative.

Points are popular this year. And Rodgers is the offensive maestro that carved up defenses for so long once more. Through three weeks of victories, he's posted nine touchdowns, no interceptions and 887 yards. At this time last season, Rodgers had four touchdowns and 647 yards, failing to get to nine scores until Week 7.

Aaron Rodgers is comfortable. And, for good reason, there's a lot of defenses that should be uncomfortable.

