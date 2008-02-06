 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mora officially named Holmgren's successor with Seahawks

Published: Feb 06, 2008 at 09:57 AM

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Jim Mora will succeed Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren, beginning with the 2009 season.

After serving as the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach for one more season, the 46-year-old Mora will begin a new, four-year contract as the head coach.

Seahawks president Tim Ruskell and chief executive officer Tod Leiweke both emphasized during a news conference Wednesday that the move gives the team stability and unity.

"What (Holmgren's) done here, by announcing his retirement a year ahead of time, has afforded this organization to make a smooth transition, to be seamless, to be non-chaotic," Ruskell said. "Which is kind of rare in the sports world -- certainly in the NFL.

"We all know about the elongated processes and the back-stabbing, some of the ugly things that can go on. Well, we're not going to have that."

Holmgren pushed for the announcement now, so players who are poised to enter free agency next month can judge Seattle while knowing who its coach will be beyond next season.

"This makes a lot of sense for the organization," Holmgren said in a team statement. "Jim is a talented coach who already had a measure of success in this league and has all the tools here needed to succeed."

Both Holmgren and Mora chose not to attend the news conference because Ruskell said they didn't want to "make a big splash" and overlook the team's mission for 2008: sending Holmgren out with the franchise's first Super Bowl title, after five consecutive playoff appearances.

"I am extremely excited about the future, but completely focused on the opportunity we have in front of us this season," Mora said in the statement.

"I would like to thank Mike Holmgren, who has helped me immensely this past season, and from whom I have learned a great deal."

The former Atlanta coach took the Falcons to the NFC championship in 2004, his first season in Atlanta, and Ruskell's only season as player personnel director there before he became Seattle's president and general manager. The Falcons, 26-22 under Mora, fired Mora on New Year's Day, 2007.

The 59-year-old Holmgren announced two weeks ago that he would fulfill only the final season of his contract in 2008 and then leave the team after 10 seasons. He is the team's all-time leader in coaching victories with 86. He has 170 in wins 16 seasons with Green Bay and Seattle, one behind former Redskins coach Joe Gibbs for 10th in NFL history.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CBS Sports' presentation of Super Bowl LVIII most-watched telecast in history

CBS Sports' coverage of Super Bowl LVIII, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, delivered the most-watched telecast in history with a total audience delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms.
news

Steelers releasing QB Mitchell Trubisky after two seasons

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways. The Steelers are releasing the seven-year pro after two seasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The team later announced the move.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs pulling off Super Bowl three-peat would be 'legendary'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP in just his seventh NFL season, but now he looks to accomplish what no quarterback or team, for that matter, has done: winning three Super Bowls in a row. 