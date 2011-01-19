Mora leaves Denver without DC contract after meeting with Fox

Former Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks coach Jim Mora met with the Broncos about their defensive coordinator job, but the sides didn't reach an agreement, *The Denver Post* reported Wednesday.
If the Broncos don't hire Mora, Fox might turn to one of his former defensive coordinators from his Carolina days -- Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Mike Trgovac. However, the Broncos can't speak with Trgovac, who beat out Mora for the Panthers job in 2003, until at least next week because the Packers remain alive in the playoffs.
The Post reported that Fox could add a handful of coaches from his old Panthers staff -- Richard Smith (linebackers), Jeff Rodgers (special teams), Mike Gillhamer (defensive backs) and Jim Skipper (unknown).