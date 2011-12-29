Moore, three other Boise State players bound for Senior Bowl

Published: Dec 29, 2011 at 09:37 AM

The Senior Bowl announced, via Twitter, on Thursday that four Boise State players, including star quarterback Kellen Moore, have accepted invitations to play in next month's game.

Moore, the winningest quarterback in college football history, will be joined by running back Doug Martin, defensive lineman Billy Winn and safety George Iloka to play in the game, which takes place Jan. 28 in Mobile, Ala, and will be aired live on NFL Network.

Moore ended his career with three one-loss seasons -- including this year -- and an undefeated 2008 to finish with 50 total wins, five more than previous record holder Colt McCoy of Texas. Moore was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a junior in 2010 and was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in 2011.

"I'm thrilled," Moore told al.com. "I'm very aware of the unique opportunity this game presents to go up against the best of the best in college football. I can't wait to get down there and get started."

Moore led the Broncos' offense this season with 3,800 passing yards and 43 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and he completed 74 percent of his throws. He finished his career with 14,667 passing yards -- good for fifth all time -- and ranks second with 142 career TD passes.

Martin was Boise State's rushing leader this season with 1,299 yards and 16 TDs. Iloka was second on the team with 58 tackles, and Winn had eight tackles for loss, including three sacks.

