Moore OK with Dolphins wooing Manning, Flynn in offseason

Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore watched his team pursue two signal-callers, Peyton Manning and Matt Flynn, who potentially could have replaced him as the team's starting quarterback.
But Moore didn't let the team's flirtations with free agents get under his skin. The Dolphins' returning starter said all is well between him and the team moving into 2012.
"I didn't feel disrespected at all," Moore told the Palm Beach Post on Tuesday. "I spoke with (Dolphins general manager) Jeff Ireland a month ago, and he basically told me that they're obviously in the market for a quarterback and it doesn't take a genius to figure that out. Who's not going to go after Peyton Manning?"
The Dolphins missed out on both Manning and Flynn, but signed former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard, who sat out the 2011 season with a back injury. First-year Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said he would have an open competition at the position.
Moore said he appreciated Philbin's direct approach.
"He was so straight forward, so that was kind of refreshing, he didn't really beat around the bush at all," Moore said. "Personally, you'd love to go in as 'the guy.' But I guess I had a feeling it was going to be something like that, especially under new coaches, new scheme, things like that. It's completely understandable. It will only bring out the best in both of us, or whoever else jumps in."