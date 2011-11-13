Moore in, Ivory out of Saints' NFC South clash with Falcons

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lance Moore is active, but cornerback Patrick Robinson and running back Chris Ivory are not for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Moore (hamstring) previously was listed as questionable.
Robinson (stomach) was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, and Ivory's status was in doubt with running back Mark Ingram returning to action from a heel injury.
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) is active as expected, while strong safety William Moore (quadriceps) is inactive. Moore was listed as doubtful Friday.