Moore in, Ivory out of Saints' NFC South clash with Falcons

Published: Nov 13, 2011 at 02:37 AM

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lance Moore is active, but cornerback Patrick Robinson and running back Chris Ivory are not for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Moore (hamstring) previously was listed as questionable.

Robinson (stomach) was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, and Ivory's status was in doubt with running back Mark Ingram returning to action from a heel injury.

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) is active as expected, while strong safety William Moore (quadriceps) is inactive. Moore was listed as doubtful Friday.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Sunday game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Playoff berth won't impact when Lamar Jackson returns

The Ravens have booked their ticket to the postseason, and the next step is getting their starting quarterback back on the field. But head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the timeline for when Lamar Jackson could return is still to be determined.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Colts game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's Week 16 action.

news

Ravens return to playoffs after one-year hiatus with win over Falcons, Patriots' loss to Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs. Baltimore's win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday and a heaping of helpful outcomes throughout the AFC have clinched a postseason berth for the Ravens following a one-season hiatus.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE