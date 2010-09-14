Moore expected to practice, start for Panthers vs. Bucs

Published: Sep 14, 2010 at 10:04 AM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore, who sustained a concussion late in the Panthers' 31-19 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, is expected to be cleared to practice this week and should start Sunday's home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

Moore is feeling well and is communicating fine, said the source, who described Moore's concussion as very mild.

Moore has to go through a battery of tests to meet new guidelines before taking the field, so nothing definitive regarding his playing status has been determined at this point. He has been listed as day-to-day. Rookie Jimmy Clausen is the Panthers' backup quarterback.

Panthers coach John Fox said Moore was "feeling way better" Monday, one day after he was knocked out of the game and sent to the hospital for evaluation following a hard, blind-side hit by Osi Umenyiora in the final minutes of the Giants' win. But Fox said Moore might have suffered the concussion on the previous drive, when he lost a fumble after a hard hit by Mathias Kiwanuka, one of four times the quarterback was sacked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: MNF recap, Colts' defense & Week 14 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 waiver wire; are you really picking up Joe Flacco?

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast.
news

Jets release QB Tim Boyle after two starts 

The New York Jets are releasing veteran quarterback Tim Boyle after he made two starts this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.