Moore expected to practice, start for Panthers vs. Bucs

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore, who sustained a concussion late in the Panthers' 31-19 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, is expected to be cleared to practice this week and should start Sunday's home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
Moore is feeling well and is communicating fine, said the source, who described Moore's concussion as very mild.
Moore has to go through a battery of tests to meet new guidelines before taking the field, so nothing definitive regarding his playing status has been determined at this point. He has been listed as day-to-day. Rookie Jimmy Clausen is the Panthers' backup quarterback.
Panthers coach John Fox said Moore was "feeling way better" Monday, one day after he was knocked out of the game and sent to the hospital for evaluation following a hard, blind-side hit by Osi Umenyiora in the final minutes of the Giants' win. But Fox said Moore might have suffered the concussion on the previous drive, when he lost a fumble after a hard hit by Mathias Kiwanuka, one of four times the quarterback was sacked.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.