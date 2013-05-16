Montell Owens cut by Jacksonville Jaguars after 7 seasons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released special teams ace Montell Owens after seven seasons.
The team filled one of two open roster spots by signing first-year center Dan Gerberry, who tried out during a voluntary veteran minicamp last month.
Owens made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2006. He played in 104 games and owns the franchise record for special teams tackles (118). His career totals also include 56 carries for 292 yards and three touchdowns as well as 12 catches for 132 yards.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.