Montee Ball plans to regain Broncos' No. 1 RB job

Published: Apr 30, 2015 at 02:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Montee Ball's injury ravaged, disappointing 2014 season saw not one, but two other running backs blow by him on the depth chart.

As the Denver Broncos enter offseason workouts, Ball sits behind and C.J. Anderson, Ronnie Hillman -- intriguing Juwan Thompson also resides on the depth chart. Ball believes he can leapfrog the two other backs.

"C.J. deserves the No. 1 spot right now. I'm most definitely going to try to work to get it back. And I believe that I will," Ball told The Associated Press this week. "I like coming in and being the underdog, just keeping my head down, my mouth shut and just working."

Ball pointed to injuries last season that short circuited his year. He ended with just 172 yards on 55 carries (3.1-yard average) and one touchdown in five games. An appendectomy limited his offseason work, which Ball says weakened his core and led to a right groin injury that ultimately landed him on IR.

The offense of coach Gary Kubiak, with its run-first formula, seems to boost Ball's chances of earning back a major role. He'll still have to oust Anderson, who impressed with his speed, agility, vision and pass catching last season.

"Every player should be saying, if they're second or third on the depth chart: 'I'm better than that player. I'm better than him,'" Ball said. "Because I believe that I am. But there's no reason for me to be chanting that and yelling that. I'm just going to keep my mouth shut and work and work and work."

Starting right now.

