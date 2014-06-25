Montana women welcome Falcons' efforts in hosting Moms Clinic

Wednesday's Heads Up Football news from a busy weekend of USA Football coaching clinics:
- The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported on the moms clinic hosted by the Atlanta Falcons in Livingston, Montana, on Tuesday, talking to Master Trainer Dick Adams. The event featured area moms learning the principles of the Heads Up Football program.
- NorthJersey.com published an opinion article on how Heads Up Football is improving the game of football.
- WSET-TV in Lynchburg, Virginia, featured a kids camp that uses the Heads Up Football principals by USA Football Ambassador Buddy Curry.
- The New Orleans Saints official website previewed the team's upcoming Heads Up Football clinic for coaches.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor