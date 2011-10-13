Monster man: Dolphins' Marshall graduating from 'beast' mode

While promising some drama in Monday night's matchup with the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver said Thursday he's taking his game to another level.
"If y'all think I'm still the beast or washed up, I consider myself a monster now," he said. "I don't want to be a beast anymore. I want to be a monster.
"On 'Monday Night Football,' I'm going to turn that switch on and be a monster."
Marshall, who has had his issues off the field, amusingly promised some excitement on it, saying: "My goal is to get thrown out midway through the second quarter. Hopefully, I achieve that."
"I don't care what the commentators say, I'm just going to play football," Marshall said in a 12-minute post-practice interview session that a Dolphins official tried to end several times. "If it's throwing a ball 15 yards into the bleachers or punting the ball, I'm probably going to get kicked out in the second quarter."
Marshall, who has 22 catches for 313 yards and one touchdown but is tied for third in the NFL with five drops, said he has suffered on the field by playing with his emotions in check, but he now promises to show more passion, starting against the Jets.
"The past four games, it's been tough for me trying to control some things," Marshall said. "I'm just going to let it out. I don't care if they have two, three cameras on me, I don't care if I have penalties. It doesn't matter. I'm going to let it all out.
"I'm best when I play emotional, I'm best when I play with passion, and you guys are going to see that on 'Monday Night Football.' I don't know if it's throwing a football 15 yards into the bleachers and getting a 15-yarder, or punting the ball and getting thrown out of the game, but something is going to happen."
Marshall was simply trying to fire up the winless Dolphins, adding, "If that's what it takes to get the season going."
"I might even get into a fight with (linebacker) Bart Scott and (cornerback Antonio) Cromartie," he said. "I'm not joking, I'm serious."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.