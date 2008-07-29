Monk the mark of consistency during his 16-year Hall of Fame career

On Saturday, Aug. 2, the Class of 2008 will be **formally inducted** into the Hall. Earlier this year, they **were measured for their bust** and jacket sizes. They will be presented with their busts at the Hall of Fame ceremony.
Art Monk was one of the most consistent receivers during his long tenure with the Washington Redskins (along with stints with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles). He was truly ahead of his time at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, leading the way for big physical receivers who followed him. The Redskins drafted him out of Syracuse in 1980, notching all-rookie honors with 58 receptions.
Just the start of his remarkable career.
Monk was the first player in league history to notch 900 receptions. He retired as the NFL leader with 940 receptions (a mark since passed by Jerry Rice). Monk was the first NFL receiver to catch more than 100 passes in a season and set an NFL record with 106 receptions in 1984. He also had a career-high 1,372 yards that year -- the highest total of his career -- while earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Monk would surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark five times during his 16-year career.
From 1984-86, Monk would top 70 catches for three consecutive years, earning three Pro Bowl bids. He followed up his record-breaking 1984 with 91 receptions in '95 (to rank second in the NFL). Monk had at least 70 receptions in six years.
Monk also was a consistent presence on three of the Redskins' Super Bowl championship teams. He was a key member of the Redskins' Super Bowl XXVI championship team, hauling in seven receptions for 113 yards in a win over the Buffalo Bills.
Monk earned All-Pro honors in 1984 and 1985. He also was selected to the NFL's All-Decade team for the 1980s.