Monk the mark of consistency during his 16-year Hall of Fame career

Monk was the first player in league history to notch 900 receptions. He retired as the NFL leader with 940 receptions (a mark since passed by Jerry Rice). Monk was the first NFL receiver to catch more than 100 passes in a season and set an NFL record with 106 receptions in 1984. He also had a career-high 1,372 yards that year -- the highest total of his career -- while earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Monk would surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark five times during his 16-year career.