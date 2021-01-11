Around the NFL

Monday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense will be closer to full strength for their Divisional Round matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Linebacker ﻿Devin White﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Steve McLendon﻿ were activated from the reserve/COVID list on Monday, the team announced. Both White and McLendon have missed the Bucs' last two games while on the list, including this past Saturday's wild-card win over the Washington Football Team.

White's availability is crucial for the Bucs as they head into New Orleans to face their NFC South rival. Arguably their best player on defense, the second-year LB led the Bucs with 140 tackles this season and notched nine sacks while adding 15 tackles for loss. McLendon adds much-needed depth to a Bucs D-line that lost ﻿Vita Vea﻿ during the year. Acquired from the Jets in October, McLendon has contributed 17 tackles and two tackles for loss.

White landed on the reserve/COVID list after testing positive on January 1st. McLendon, along with LB ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ were deemed high-risk close contacts in the wake of White's positive test. Barrett was cleared to play just in time to play in the Wild Card Round. The Buccaneers have no remaining players on the reserve/COVID list.

On the other side of the ball, coach Bruce Arians told reporters running back ﻿Ronald Jones﻿ (quad) didn't feel right before Saturday's game. "We'll wait and see," Arians said regarding Jones' availability for Sunday. Arians also revealed that starting right guard ﻿Alex Cappa﻿ will miss the rest of the rest of the playoffs after fracturing his ankle on Saturday. Third-year G ﻿Aaron Stinnie﻿ will take his place.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday:

  • Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that right tackle ﻿Jack Conklin﻿ (hamstring), guard ﻿Michael Dunn﻿ (calf) and cornerback Robert Jackson (hamstring) are all day to day.
  • The Miami Dolphins have signed running back ﻿Jordan Scarlett﻿ to a futures deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per his agent. Scarlett, who played at the University of Florida, stays close to home.



news

Ex-Falcons HC Dan Quinn meeting with Cowboys for vacant DC job

Ex-Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is headed to Dallas on Monday to discuss the Cowboys' vacant defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Browns get 'all clear' in latest round of COVID-19 testing; Kevin Stefanski expects to return to team Thursday

It looks like the Cleveland Browns will have their full squad back for the divisional round. The team received an "all clear" on their latest round of COVID-19 testing, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Ravens use Marquise Brown as more than just deep threat in win over Titans

The Baltimore Ravens finally figured out how to use wide receiver Marquise Brown as more than just a deep threat. Brown recorded his second 100-yard performance of the season in their win over the Titans.
news

Dolphins, Panthers named coaching staffs for 2021 Senior Bowl

The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl announced Monday that the staffs for the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers will coach the game later this month.
news

Rams DT Aaron Donald suffered torn rib cartilage, expected to play vs. Packers

Aaron Donald﻿ might not have broken his ribs, but the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle is still dealing with a painful injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Donald has torn rib cartilage.
news

Drew Brees: Playoff matchup vs. Tom Brady was 'inevitable' 

With the Saints and Buccaneers winning on Super Wild Card Weekend, quadragenarians Drew Brees and Tom Brady are set up for a third showdown, this time with a chance to reach the conference championship game. 
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I don't regret saying what I said' about Browns

Steelers WR ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ provided the Browns bulletin board material this week when he said the Browns were the same "nameless gray faces" he sees every season, adding "the Browns is the Browns."
news

Mitchell Trubisky on future in Chicago: 'I can definitely see myself back here next year'

After the Bears' 21-9 loss to the Saints on Sunday, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said he hopes it's not the end of his time in Chicago.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend: What we learned from Sunday's games

After Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend finale, the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns are moving on. Here's what we learned on Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says time to discuss future will come later

Following a four-interception showing in the Steelers' 48-37 loss to the Browns on Sunday night, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said his future was one that he would discuss at a later time. 
news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' wild-card loss: 'We were a group that died on the vine'

The final score read 48-37 in favor of the Cleveland Browns, but the 11-point differential doesn't begin to tell the full story of the Pittsburgh Steelers' collapse on Sunday night.
