Monday Nightmare: Vernon Davis costs many in championship

Oh my. For many years, Eric Davis roamed the secondary of the San Francisco 49ers looking to shut down opposing offensive players. So consider it a true twist of fate when it was a member of the 49ers who contributed to the victory of Nicole Zaloumis in our NFL AM league.
Well, not in the way you figured. It was Vernon Davis who cost Eric the title (and Justin Tucker's one point didn't help, either) by giving out the bagel. Cue the Tony Bennett album and sing about leaving your heart and fantasy team in San Francisco.
But E.D. certainly wasn't alone.
We will start with Brian Trachuk.
Oh man, it's just as hard to lose three of them than it is to win three.
Get your tie-breakers set!
Now some time for the winners.
Congratulations to all of the winners this year, and good luck next season to those of you who suffered the Monday Nightmare last night and during the season. Thank you so much for playing. Please tip your waitresses on your way out.
For the record, you can submit your fantasy questions to NFL Fantasy Live, Michael Fabiano or me on Twitter. But realize, NFL Fantasy Live has 200,000 followers, and Fabiano has 150,000. Me? Just four. See, the odds are better I will answer your question, so hit me up both via Twitter or via Facebook. And if you follow him on Sundays, he'll quote "The Wolf" from "Pulp Fiction" and then it's game on! Although, it's tough to catch me on Facebook. Twitter is your go-to. Also be sure to catch the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program."