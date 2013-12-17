Monday Nightmare: Tucker gives, Stafford gives away

Published: Dec 17, 2013 at 02:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

What's that old adage, the longer your go, the more it hurts when you lose? (Oh wait, I guess I just answered my own question.) So when the Monday Nightmare rears its ugly head, well, this one is going to sting for a long time.

Especially when you lose to a kicker.

All of those who won because a kicker scored 22 points on Monday Night Football (like Mike Silver's son) have had your chance to gloat about it. Let's talk to those who were on the opposite side.

Wait, I want to give Sarah a chance to gloat a little bit.

All right, now let's go to the pain and misery.

I would have thought that to be automatic.

Don't sit there and mope. You're amongst friends now. The best thing you can do is share with others, and know you're not alone. We can get through this together.

Punters are people who can ruin your fantasy team, too.

That's probably the best advice. But for those of you who want to.

And to close...

