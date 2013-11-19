Monday Nightmare: Tom Brady taketh away

Published: Nov 19, 2013 at 03:06 AM

Adam Rank is on a bye this week, so Marcas Grant is filling in for this week's Monday Nightmare.

Several of my buddies and I have a mantra we live by when it comes to the final NFL game of the week.

"Magic can happen on Monday night."

Normally it applies to a particular player going bananas and scoring a ton of points to bring you back from the brink and earn a win. But for everyone who experiences Monday Night Magic, someone on the other side of the ledger is having a Monday Nightmare.

It seemed as though everything was going as normal and the only real nightmare was that I wouldn't get the 0.94 points I needed from DeAngelo Williams to take down Adam Rank in our Experts' League. But thanks to a, um ... less-than-terrible second half from Williams, I squeaked out a win.

Then the last play happened.

Tom Brady throws an interception that likely sunk plenty of fantasy owners' chances of winning. Maybe it was the minus-two that went to Brady. Maybe it was the plus-two that the Panthers defense earned. Either way, someone was getting the fuzzy end of the popsicle stick.

But wait ... there's a flag! Or there's not. Sorry 'bout your luck. Drive home safely.

Chances are, plenty of you were using the same colorful adjectives Brady spewed after that one.

This could be the first time anyone has had Tom Brady as their quarterback and said he was given too much time because he killed the team's chances of winning. Yep, magic really does happen on Monday night. Though sometimes, it's in the form of witchcraft.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

news

2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on IR.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE