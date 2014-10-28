Monday Nightmare: That's Tony Romo's music!

Honestly, I don't think I've seen a scene quite so surreal in a while. The game, not "Con Air" which was on the other night. Come to think of it, "Con Air" is on every night. But the whole Romo thing was kind of unbelievable. Though, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins were both being carted off on Sunday night during "Hell in a Cell" but both were able to return to action to sorta finish the match. Which is why I tweeted out the above statement. It really did have a WWE-type of feel to it. Right down to the owner/G.M. being on the field to help make a decision.