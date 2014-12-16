Monday Nightmare: Smoked by Jay Cutler

I really feel for you guys and girls who had to sweat out Monday night's game to get some much needed fantasy points. It took a while to get there. Those who needed big games from Alshon Jeffery and Mark Ingram finally got it. But to those Jimmy Graham holders? Not so much.
Not that he was awful, mind you. Graham finished with 87 receiving yards. To get close to nine points for Graham at this point is a Christmas Miracle.
All right, enough. Graham didn't have the monster game many of us expected. Hell, I mused Graham could have been the first-overall pick back in August. But if you get double-digit (or close) from your tight end, you are living right. Martellus Bennett was a hot pick of mine prior to Monday night and he was a huge disappointment.
And do we even need to talk about Jay Cutler? I hate Cutler criticism more than just about anybody outside of Kristin Cavalari, but that wasn't a great night. Even worse if you needed a huge fantasy night from him.
Uh, Tracy. You're not getting how this works. No bragging!
See, this is a Monday Nightmare! But he didn't use the #MondayNightmare.
Don't break your phone! I don't want it to be that bad.
Definitely don't break your TV.
Hey, you could reason the Ingram touchdown was garbage time as well. Hell, the whole game was garbage time.
Sorry, I know it's not part of the #MondayNightmare. But this was pretty funny by Steve and it came through as I started to put this together.
That's brutal. Fine, you can be upset with the 8.7 points. But the rest of you, no.
All right, you too. Actually, you can all be upset. Even if you needed like 90 points from Graham, you could still technically be upset.
Sorry, not technically a Monday nightmare, but I feel for you Chris.
I really thought we were going to see some Matt Forte magic on that last drive. Would have been cool.
I would have been comfortable headed in to the game. You needed just 30 points.
Oh no.
That's just straight-up awful. Pray for the stat correction.
I don't think this can be topped.
Oh wait, it can. Not even one 'ship appearance? I'm sorry to hear that. Or read that, actually.
That's the thing. The world had fun at Jay Cutler's expense for most of the night. And you had to feel good about it. And then he ended up smoking you in the end. Pun INTENDED!
Wait, did you win? I'm confused, but I feel for the loser in that game.
If you use "strike up the band" you will draw my attention.
I don't know if you guys pay attention. But any time I make a flip remark like 'Watch Ryan put up 30 points' or 'Josh Hill will score two touchdowns' during our Monday preview, it happens. I need to stop that (expletive).
Is there a Kay Jewelers near you?
I'll count it.
Oh man, you have to wear that forever! I'm sure there is no going back and we need to end right there. You are our #MondayNightmare Person of the Year.
