Monday Nightmare: Odell Beckham Jr. does it again

A quick look at my roster shows the Thomas Rawls injury of course cost me a little. But it goes back much further than that to draft night. I had the eighth overall pick. And if you know me; that was where I would typically take Antonio Brown if he was available (this is a standard league). But somehow Le'Veon Bell fell to me at that spot. I didn't want to take him there, but I always didn't want Bell to fall to Daver behind me, because he's a pretty shrewd operator. I took Bell, Daver took Brown and I ended up with Julio Jones in the second. So a Bell/Jones combo looked great in Week 3. Not so much in Week 14.