Monday Nightmare: Not lucky or good

Published: Nov 04, 2014 at 04:02 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

There will be a day when I sit my grandkids down and tell them about the time I survived both Nick Foles being injured and Philip Rivers negative point total in Week 9 of the 2014 NFL season. And since I have you for a moment, I've never believed in negative points. Even when it works in my favor (though to my knowledge it has never in my favor), I still don't like it. You can't score negative points on a football field so why is this (expletive) allowed?

But seriously, this was a pretty dodgy win for me. I even managed to get past Matt "Money" Smith in our NFL Fantasy LIVE League when Josh Brown scored six points on Monday night. And he needed just six points, too. Kind of a crazy story, I had forgotten to pick up a kicker in this league. I typically roster a few extra guys every week and make a move on Sunday to add Seabass who plays in the 1 p.m. games out here on the West Coast. Only, I forgot. Thankfully, Brown was still available on the wire. I was going to be rather morose because I needed six points to win, which is exactly what Seabass did.

Crisis averted as Brown scored six points. I was kind of sweating it out (by that I mean I was binge-watching "Gotham" and was notified via Twitter this morning).

But you know how I feel about braggers about Monday night conquests. I tell you this story, however, because Money is my biggest nemesis in the NFL Fantasy Live league. And I beat him for one of my three titles on a Monday night when I picked up the Titans defense and they miracle 17 points against the Jets to win. That was fun. But enough about that, what are your tales of woe?

I'm not sure why you did that. Rivers has been great all season. I can't believe he fell apart like he did. The bye week has come at the right time. Keep an eye out on your waiver wire just in case Riv gets let go.

Oh, that ODB!

I had recommended ODB to somebody who said he was gunning for me if it didn't work. Funny, I haven't heard from him yet.

Trent Richardson LOL.

Garbage-time points. Well, I guess it did work out for me. But that's brutal, dude.

That was pretty rude of Bradshaw to not get into the end zone. Some revenge game, eh?

Kickers on Monday night! Dang.

That's brutal.

Yeah, that's always a concern. You have s player who is so good, but the matchup is too great. So then that guy gets benched. Well, not the guys I go against, but a lot of them.

Wow, thank you for sharing.

You know I hate fractional points.

Oh boy. Wait, did you get back in line because I could have sworn I've seen something like this before.

Dude.

You aren't lying, Franchise. You aren't lying. (BTW, he's a good kid. You should follow him. He's the one who has to proof Like/Dislike.)

So at least you know you're not alone when it comes to debilitating losses on Monday night. See, it feels good when you share.

For the record, you can submit your fantasy questions to NFL Fantasy Live, Michael Fabiano or me on Twitter. But realize, NFL Fantasy Live has 270K followers, and Fabiano has 165K. Me? Just four. See, the odds are better I will answer your question, so hit me up both via Twitter or via Facebook. And if you follow him on Sundays, he'll quote "The Wolf" from "Pulp Fiction" and then it's game on! Although, it's tough to catch me on Facebook. Twitter is your go-to." Plus seriously people, I'm not taking your tweets after Midnight. I'm into the #HashtagWars via @Midnight.

