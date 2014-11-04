Monday Nightmare: Not lucky or good

But seriously, this was a pretty dodgy win for me. I even managed to get past Matt "Money" Smith in our NFL Fantasy LIVE League when Josh Brown scored six points on Monday night. And he needed just six points, too. Kind of a crazy story, I had forgotten to pick up a kicker in this league. I typically roster a few extra guys every week and make a move on Sunday to add Seabass who plays in the 1 p.m. games out here on the West Coast. Only, I forgot. Thankfully, Brown was still available on the wire. I was going to be rather morose because I needed six points to win, which is exactly what Seabass did.