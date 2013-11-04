Monday Nightmare: Moving on from Rodgers' injury

Don't worry, Phil. I'm typically the pessimistic sort, too. I would have felt the same way. I mean, I feel there is no lead safe when I'm the one in the driver's seat, and I would imagine any deficit too great when I'm the one trailing. So I get where you were coming from.

But congratulations on the win. We know this wasn't how you wanted it to happen.

As many of you know by now, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out by an injury and didn't return to Monday night's 27-20 loss. He did show up later on the sideline wearing Packers sweats and that was just about it. So while I would normally allow you all to vent here, I've seen some of the responses on Twitter, and this is a family site. Have some compassion, folks.

But what I did want to do was go over some of your options for the coming week.

Eddie Lacy will continue to be a must-start. He almost scored enough points to beat my man Phil in that game all by himself. But James Starks was one of our sleepers headed into Week 9, and he will continue to get some valuable carries in the wake of Rodgers' injury. (Though be cautioned, not every defensive matchup is going to be as favorable as the Bears' banged-up run defense.)

Jordy Nelson will be able to produce regardless of the quarterback. Just look at what Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery were able to accomplish with a backup quarterback.

If you are looking for a quarterback, some of your best options for Week 10 include Jake Locker, Eli Manning, Ryan Tannehill and Ben Roethlisberger.

But let's hear your stories of woe. Like my poor man Ricardo right here, who both won and lost.

