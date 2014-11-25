Monday Nightmare: Getting defensive in Detroit

But my team has fought back. We do our waivers differently because, ah hell, all of this is self-satisfying and most of you probably don't care. So let me sum it up this way, I figured my buddy Hetland, Mark D. and I were going to fight it out for the final playoff spot. And since Hetland and Mark D. play each other next week, I was in a win-and-in situation. The only thing is Hetland delivered the #MondayNightmare to my man, Scotty J (he had like 493 points from the Bills D), so he just clinched a playoff spot. So now I have to not only beat Scotty J to get my final playoff spot. I need to beat him by 23.