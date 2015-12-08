Monday Nightmare: Fantasy playoffs fumbled away

Published: Dec 08, 2015 at 02:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

It's playoff time! And nothing says playoffs more than that Dallas Cowboys and Washington game on Monday night. Although, if you're like me and spent most of the night watching RAW instead, only to tune in for the final minutes of the MNF game, well then you saw a game-of-the-year candidate.

But it was a huge game for many of you. I know my man Alex Corbisiero needed some help from Dan Bailey to get into his playoff matches. And if you had one of the kickers going, then it was indeed a great night for you. Not so good, however, if you needed a huge game from Darren McFadden or Dez Bryant. In fact, why don't you men and women share your own tales of woe?

There is no fantasy enthusiast who has been burned more by lost fumbles this year than me. I defy anybody to prove me wrong. (Mostly, because it would be impossible, but still.)

You can change your league's settings. I had a league where we voted down return touchdowns. Would have made AB even stronger. So it's all good. Oh wait, except for the part where you lost. That sucks.

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Raiders will both make the playoffs next year.

Take us home, Packer Girl 9.

It will feel better if you share. Be sure to hit me up on Twitter @adamrank.

For the record, you can submit your fantasy questions to NFL Fantasy Live or me on Twitter. But realize, NFL Fantasy Live has 300K followers. Me? Just 14. See, the odds are better I will answer your question, so hit me up both via Twitter or via Facebook (if you're RG3). And if you follow me on Sundays, I'll quote "The Wolf" from "Pulp Fiction" and then it's game on! Although, it's tough to catch me on Facebook. Twitter is your go-to." Plus seriously people, I'm not taking your tweets after Midnight. I'm into the #HashtagWars via @Midnight. I've started to mute people who ask me questions at that time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson takes London: 'It means a lot, just for NFL football to be going global'

Having already arrived ahead in London of the Ravens' Week 6 showdown with the Titans, Lamar Jackson was taken aback by the realization that he has an international fanbase. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says single-season passing record 'would definitely be cool' but only 'if we could get to where we want to get as a team'

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits racking up the prestigious single-season passing record would be something to celebrate, but if it doesn't complement team triumph, it's all for naught. 
news

NFL RB Index, Week 6: How six backfields should distribute carries moving forward 

How should the Indianapolis Colts distribute carries in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor back in the mix? Maurice Jones-Drew provides his answer and examines the usage among five other RB committees.  
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins not thinking about trade talk: 'Not worth my time and energy'

﻿Vikings QB Kirk Cousins﻿ is in the final year of his existing contract, which also includes a no-trade clause. Cousins, however, doesn't sound too interested in considering such a future -- at least not yet.