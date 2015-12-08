Monday Nightmare: Fantasy playoffs fumbled away

It's playoff time! And nothing says playoffs more than that Dallas Cowboys and Washington game on Monday night. Although, if you're like me and spent most of the night watching RAW instead, only to tune in for the final minutes of the MNF game, well then you saw a game-of-the-year candidate.
But it was a huge game for many of you. I know my man Alex Corbisiero needed some help from Dan Bailey to get into his playoff matches. And if you had one of the kickers going, then it was indeed a great night for you. Not so good, however, if you needed a huge game from Darren McFadden or Dez Bryant. In fact, why don't you men and women share your own tales of woe?
There is no fantasy enthusiast who has been burned more by lost fumbles this year than me. I defy anybody to prove me wrong. (Mostly, because it would be impossible, but still.)
You can change your league's settings. I had a league where we voted down return touchdowns. Would have made AB even stronger. So it's all good. Oh wait, except for the part where you lost. That sucks.
Take us home, Packer Girl 9.
