Monday Nightmare: Down on my Luck

Published: Sep 16, 2014 at 02:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Oh. My God.

As Darren Sproles pill-balled towards the end zone like some revelers walking down Bourbon Street late in the evening during the final moments of Monday night's game against the Colts, I really thought I was going to pull it off. The Monday Nightmare was going to turn into the Monday Miracle for the second consecutive week.

But it wasn't to be. Sproles was tackled at the 19 (which in my recollection of the moment really thought was a lot closer, maybe I had just wished he was closer); my week was pretty much done. There was no chance the Eagles were going to risk going for the touchdown. Though, Chip Kelly would have been a lot cooler if he did.

I can't blame the Eagles, though. This just wasn't going to be my week. I thought it was going to be when I paired Knowshon Moreno with Adrian Peterson as my running backs on Tuesday morning, in anticipation of Week 2. But you can kind of see where this is headed.

Not to bore you with the details, but I needed 30 points from Nick Foles. Not outrageous when you consider this league gives bonuses for yardage and six points per TD pass. Two handoffs in the red zone foiled that. Not a bad effort for a team which got less than two points from Moreno and Toby Gerhart.

At least Matt Shoemaker was dealing in Anaheim as the Angels clinched a playoff spot, so I wasn't completely morose about the whole evening. And then scrolling through the #MondayNightmare feed on Twitter showed I also wasn't alone.

You know, I don't know what your roster looks like, Dustin. But dude, Sproles is legit.

Yeah, and they didn't put you away quickly.

Why is Foles throwing picks now?

Well, uh, there's always next week.

Yeah, but everybody would have played Matt Forte in that instance.

This isn't Monday night bragging.

See, don't you all feel better now? (Well, except for Steve who just gloated.) Consider this your fantasy therapy couch. You're among friends, so go ahead and let it out. Trust me, you'll feel better when you do.

Play along every week with the #MondayNightmare and you can be featured here in this space. Be sure to follow Rank via Twitter. He thinks he's hilarious.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Ex-Ravens safety Tony Jefferson signing with 49ers

Tony Jefferson is back. The former Baltimore Ravens safety is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers after an entire season out of football.
news

Greg Olsen's son, TJ, provides update following heart transplant: 'Thank you for thinking of me'

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, provided an update Monday following a heart transplant surgery.
news

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan 'very glad' Julio Jones landed in AFC

On the day the blockbuster ﻿Julio Jones﻿ trade to the Tennessee Titans went down, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan verbalized the likely thought of an entire conference of coaches.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown ecstatic about Julio Jones trade: 'It is going to raise my level of play'

After weeks of lobbying for his team to acquire Julio Jones from the Falcons, Titans wideout A.J. Brown got his wish on Sunday and believes the presence of a star WR will only elevate his game. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW