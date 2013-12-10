Monday Nightmare: Cowboys, Dez let fantasy owners down

And second, I would never say anything like "If Dez has a Dez-type night, I should fine." Never ever, ever, ever! The moment those words came out of my friend Jason Smith's mouth, I wanted to run around the room and help recapture them to put them back into his mouth. I kind of felt like the Darth Vader-redub in Episode VI where he yelled out, "Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo! " while Palpatine was killing Luke. (And not that this needs to be said, but it now ruins one of the greatest scenes in movie history.)