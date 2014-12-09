Monday Nightmare: Aaron Rodgers' kneel leads to loss

As a wrestling fan, I imagined the booking that would have come with this. Molly is the very popular wrestler. Super over with the crowd. Everybody wants to see her knock off the heel champion, who nobody really cares for. Just when the jerk gets his comeuppance and is knocked off, which would send the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy (let's be honest, I would be super over at Staples Center or in Jacksonville, so MSG it is), the official at ringside noticed the champ had his foot on the rope. The match is restarted, the heel wins. And nobody is happy. Well, outside of a few fans in Oswego, Illinois.