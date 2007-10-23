Monday night kickoff time could change

NEW YORK -- The NFL will move up the kickoff of the Monday night game next week in Denver by 30 minutes if there is a Game 5 of the World Series.
The league said Monday the telecast of the Green Bay Packers' game at Denver will begin at 6 p.m. local time. Normally, the telecast would begin at 6:30 Mountain time, with the kickoff about 10 minutes later.
No starting time for Game 5 of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies has been announced.
