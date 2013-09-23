Monday Night Football: Raiders-Broncos live chat

Published: Sep 23, 2013 at 01:30 PM
Robert Saleh lauds Zach Wilson after Jets' loss: 'If he plays like that, we're gonna win a lot of football games'
Zach Wilson turned in perhaps the most impressive performance of his young career. Unfortunately, his New York Jets still fell to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, and a Wilson fumble in the fourth quarter loomed large in the loss.
Justin Herbert leads Chargers win despite suffering 'flesh wound' on left hand
With his left, non-throwing hand bandaged, Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, highlighted by a 51-yard completion to Josh Palmer that clinched the victory.