Around the NFL

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Seahawks-Washington

Published: Nov 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2021 · 3-7-0
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2021 · 4-6-0

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) | FedEx Field


﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿This one could get interesting. Seattle and Washington had been on the same course for most the season, but look more like two ships passing in the night heading into Monday’s meeting. The Seahawks have been thoroughly beaten the past two weeks despite the return of their all-world quarterback. Washington, meanwhile, took out the reigning-champion Buccaneers and frisky Panthers in consecutive weeks behind the stellar play of its backup QB. That left the Football Team just two losses back of first place in the NFC East. And while the Seahawks have sunk to the bottom of the NFC West, everyone but the Lions are in playoff contention in this wacky NFC. So, ignore the records between these two. There’s still a lot on the line.


Here are four things to watch for Monday night when Washington hosts Seattle:


1. What is Russell Wilson cooking? The rationale in hiring Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator from the Rams was to modernize the Seahawks’ offense with concepts that have been so effective throughout the league. Seattle’s offense, however, looks much more like it did in the back half of 2020 than those in L.A., San Francisco, Green Bay, et al. That is, it’s very conservative. Wilson’s spray chart features few of the downfield shots that Waldron was brought in to manifest. Lingering effects from Wilson’s finger injury are surely causing some of this. He’s looked little like his Pro Bowl self the past two weeks. But the Seahawks were trending away from the aggressive shots and toward a more balanced attack before Wilson went down in Week 5. It hasn’t been working. Seattle ranks 30th in total offense, 24th in scoring, 23rd in rushing and 28th in passing. Washington, with a defense that’s been stingy against the run (No. 6 in the NFL) but generous against the pass (No. 28), could be a get-right game for the Seahawks.


2. Who is Taylor Heinecke? He’s played like a starter the past two weeks, resembling the player who shined in a competitive wild-card loss to the Bucs last season. But that isn’t how Heinicke has played for most of the season, especially in the weeks preceding Washington’s two-game win streak. No player is a bigger X factor for the Football Team. In wins, he’s completed 74.4% on 8.2 yards per attempt with a 9:1 TD-INT ratio and 117.6 passer rating. All those marks take a dive in losses (60.7%, 6.7, 6:8, 73.5). The sample size remains relatively small, but so far it suggests Heinicke will continue being both of these versions. How he closes out the second half of the season could determine his future role in in 2022, and Washington’s fate in 2021.


3. Will Washington’s defense stay hot? A week before Heinicke led an offensive turnaround, WFT’s defense finally began to play to its potential. This was conservatively a top-five unit in 2020. It was closer to the bottom five for the first half of the season. Embodying its struggles was the unexpected drop-off from 2020 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young. The dynamic pass rusher recorded just 1.5 sacks before tearing his ACL in Week 10. In his absence, fellow defensive linemen Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill have provided the type of push up front that Washington rode to an NFC East title last year. The D-line remains the biggest strength of this defense and gives Washington a puncher’s chance to win most weeks.


4. Is this the beginning of the end for the Carroll-Wilson Seahawks? At 3-7, Seattle is in serious danger of not making the playoffs. That’s happened just once since Wilson arrived in 2012 (and only twice since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010). There could be a major domino effect if it happens again -- and it will, barring a dramatic late-season turnaround from the conference’s 14th seed. Wilson was already contemplating life outside of Seattle this past spring after the Seahawks won the NFC West but experienced another early postseason exit. What patience will the 10th-year veteran have for missing the playoffs altogether? If he does move on, what interest will the 70-year-old Carroll have in coaching a rebuilding squad? Whether this franchise's greatest era continues will likely be decided by how the final weeks of 2021 play out.

Related Content

news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to undergo MRI after exiting with shoulder injury vs. 49ers

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook did not return against the 49ers with a shoulder injury.
news

Matt Rhule: Cam Newton will remain Panthers' starter following rough outing vs. Dolphins

Cam Newton didn't finish the Panthers' blowout loss in Miami. He'll start their next game in Carolina. The former MVP struggled mightily Sunday  before being replaced by P.J. Walker, but coach Matt Rhule said Newton will remain QB1 moving forward.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater briefly exits in win over Chargers

Broncos QB ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ returned against the Chargers after suffering a lower leg injury in the first quarter.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 12 action. 
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) active vs. Rams

Aaron Jones is back. The Packers made their star RB active for Sunday's showdown with the Rams. Jones (knee) was considered a game-time decision after being limited in practice all week.
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 12's Sunday games

49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered a groin injury against the Vikings. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

49ers plan to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, start Trey Lance in 2022

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan suggested last week that it's conceivable that QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ could return to the team in 2022. But it's not at all the club's intent, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Cowboys place RT Terence Steele on COVID-19 list; starter to miss Thursday vs. Saints

The Cowboys continue to deal with COVID-19 issues as we inch deeper into the 2021 season. The club announced Sunday that right tackle Terence Steele was placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss Thursday's game against the Saints.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Titans RB D'Onta Foreman to start vs. Patriots

The AFC's No. 1 seed is without a bona fide RB1. So who will pick up the slack in the Tennessee backfield? On Sunday, it'll be fifth-year back ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿.
news

Injury roundup: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson active vs. Jaguars

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, battling a knee injury, will be a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW