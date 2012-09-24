Monday NFL injury roundup: Ailing running backs

Published: Sep 24, 2012
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Week 3 was a rough one for injuries. The Monday after held more good news than bad. Let's round up all the biggest stories.

  1. Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush reportedly doesn't have any structural damage in his knee. He still could miss a game or two. Daniel Thomas figures to start in his place because rookie Lamar Miller isn't trusted in pass protection.

  1. Buffalo Bills running back C.J. Spiller isn't ruling out playing in Week 4 after spraining his shoulder. The team might also get Fred Jackson back this week.
  1. New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is out for the season (even if the Jets won't say yet) with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. That's going to expose New York's pass rush. Wide receiver Stephen Hill also is "iffy" for Week 4, according to coach Rex Ryan.
  1. The Detroit Lions won't talk about quarterback Matthew Stafford's thigh pull. That's generally not a good thing.
  1. Another brutal break for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Austin Collie. He's going to miss the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Donnie Avery and T.Y. Hilton will have to step up and help out Andrew Luck.
  1. The Houston Texans announced that No. 3 receiver Lestear Jean will undergo "minor" knee surgery. It's only minor if you aren't the one having it.
  1. The Washington Redskins said running back Roy Helu has the dreaded turf toe. Coach Mike Shanahan isn't sure when Pierre Garcon will be back.
  1. The St. Louis Rams sound optimistic that first-round draft pick Michael Brockers will return to action this week.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Adrian Clayborn (knee) and Dallas Cowboys safety Barry Church (Achilles) will both miss the season.

  1. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Munchak is optimistic that tight end Jared Cook (shoulder) will suit up for Week 4.
  1. New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw has been cleared to return to practice from his neck injury. It sounds like he'll be back in Week 4.
  1. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey was released from the hospital Monday after suffering a concussion and neck strain against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's expected to make a full recovery.
  1. Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams only suffered a bone bruise on his knee.
  1. The Carolina Panthers expect running back Jonathan Stewart (ankle) to return to action this week.

