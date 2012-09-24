Monday NFL injury roundup: Ailing running backs

Week 3 was a rough one for injuries. The Monday after held more good news than bad. Let's round up all the biggest stories.
- Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush reportedly doesn't have any structural damage in his knee. He still could miss a game or two. Daniel Thomas figures to start in his place because rookie Lamar Miller isn't trusted in pass protection.
- Buffalo Bills running back C.J. Spiller isn't ruling out playing in Week 4 after spraining his shoulder. The team might also get Fred Jackson back this week.
- New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is out for the season (even if the Jets won't say yet) with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. That's going to expose New York's pass rush. Wide receiver Stephen Hill also is "iffy" for Week 4, according to coach Rex Ryan.
- The Detroit Lions won't talk about quarterback Matthew Stafford's thigh pull. That's generally not a good thing.
- Another brutal break for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Austin Collie. He's going to miss the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Donnie Avery and T.Y. Hilton will have to step up and help out Andrew Luck.
- The Houston Texans announced that No. 3 receiver Lestear Jean will undergo "minor" knee surgery. It's only minor if you aren't the one having it.
- The Washington Redskins said running back Roy Helu has the dreaded turf toe. Coach Mike Shanahan isn't sure when Pierre Garcon will be back.
- The St. Louis Rams sound optimistic that first-round draft pick Michael Brockers will return to action this week.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Adrian Clayborn (knee) and Dallas Cowboys safety Barry Church (Achilles) will both miss the season.
- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Munchak is optimistic that tight end Jared Cook (shoulder) will suit up for Week 4.
- New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw has been cleared to return to practice from his neck injury. It sounds like he'll be back in Week 4.
- Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey was released from the hospital Monday after suffering a concussion and neck strain against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's expected to make a full recovery.