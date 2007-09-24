Monday morning quarterback: Rams, Jackson owners take a hit

Jake Delhomme, J.P. Losman, Steve McNair and Josh McCown were all injured in Week 3. Delhomme hurt his right elbow and will be re-evaluated later in the week. Delhomme, who has the fourth-most fantasy points among quarterbacks after three contests, is questionable for Week 4. David Carr would start in his absence. Losman is expected to miss at least two weeks with an injured knee, so rookie Trent Edwards will take over as the starter in Buffalo. He warrants little fantasy consideration. McNair has a problematic groin, but it appears he'll be back in Week 4. McCown sustained an injured foot, putting his status for Week 4 in question. In what could be an ironic twist, Daunte Culpepper could make the start this week in Miami -- the franchise that quit on him in training camp.