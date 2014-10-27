Mohamed Sanu playing like No. 1 receiver for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up their biggest win of the season on Sunday. They couldn't have done it without Mohamed Sanu.
The third-year wide receiver continued to build on his breakout campaign in a 27-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Sanu finished with five catches for a career-high 125 yards and added 27 yards on two rushes. A 48-yard reception set up Cincinnati's first touchdown. A 53-yard reception on third-and-10 set up Andy Dalton's game-winning touchdown run in the final minutes.
The time of Sanu's rise couldn't be better. The Bengals' best player, A.J. Green, has been sidelined several weeks by a toe injury. Marvin Jones, whom Sanu was expected to battle for the team's No. 2 receiver role this season, is on injured reserve.
Sanu has played like a No. 1 receiver when Dalton has needed him most.
"It's been what we expected really from Mo when we took Mo (in the draft)," said Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. "He and Marvin (Jones) have always jockeyed for position. He's got it back and he's taking advantage of the whole thing. It's great."
Sanu is on pace for an 80/1,200/seven campaign. It might be difficult to sustain his current pace once Green is fully healthy, but Sanu has established himself as a reliable all-purpose talent and a draft hit by Mike Brown.
