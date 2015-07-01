Around the NFL

Mohamed Sanu performs Instagram feats of greatness

Published: Jul 01, 2015 at 06:51 AM

A.J. Green is the best wide receiver on the Bengals roster. But let's not sleep on Mohamed Sanu as perhaps the team's best all-around athlete.

We've already seen in game action that Sanu is a skilled thrower of the football. In his three NFL seasons, Sanu has completed all five of his pass attempts for 177 yards and two touchdowns. That adds up to a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Sanu is using his time off this summer to further educate the public on his athletic renaissance man persona. On Sunday, he posted an Instagram video where he knocked down a 50-foot jump shot from his deck.

"LeBronnnn James," the wide receiver said afterwards. "LeBronnnn."

Not impressed? Well how about Sanu's latest Instagram post in which he lines up for a 60-yard field goal attempt on the field of his alma mater, Rutgers University?

"Witness greatness, Gary," he intones moments before the kick. "Witness greatness."

We are all witnesses. Especially Gary, though.

