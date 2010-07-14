Modern version of 'Air Coryell' could bring a title to San Diego

Without their top outside weapon, the Chargers would appear to lose their potency, but Malcom Floyd could develop into a threat in Jackson's absense. Floyd is coming off a breakout season (45 receptions for 776 yards with one touchdown), and has displayed big-play ability when given opportunities. He finished with five receptions of more than 40 yards last year, and 36 of his 45 receptions resulted in first downs. While he's not as polished as Jackson as a route runner, his athleticism and leaping ability allow him to win one-on-one battles on the outside. With Gates still around to garner most of the defense's attention, Floyd should continue to find opportunities down the field.